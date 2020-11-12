Bryce Dallas Howard celebrates end of ‘Jurassic World 3’ production with pink hair

Advtg.

Bryce Dallas Howard is celebrating the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ shooting wrap up in an unusual way.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared a stunning snap of her new look to mark the end of the ‘Jurassic World 3’ shoot.

“It’s true! After years of the #JurassicWorld Claire cut and colour, I’ve dyed my hair pink!”, Bryce Dallas Howard wrote alongside the photo in which she dyed her signature red locks pink.

“I initially dyed my hair this colour after the first “Jurassic World” in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took called, – Hip and Cool: A Study of Distinction and Exclusion; The History of the Hipster – I did an ethnographic field report that observed hipsters in their ‘natural habitat’ and thought it was appropriate to immerse myself in the experience,” she added.

Bryce continued: “This time, I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another – and what better way than with a fresh new ‘do!”

“The fact that this ‘Jurassic World’ adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves. This has been a beautiful experience I’ll keep with me always.”

“Thank you Charlie Rogers (@charlierogershairandmakeup) for giving Claire killer hair in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and for a heck of a farewell cut and colour — you can do anything and everything!” she concluded.

Bryce Dallas Howard starred as Claire Dearing in 2015’s ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ in 2017. She is all set to reprise her role in the final film.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ sees Bryce alongside Chris Pratt, playing Owen Grady. The film also stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, and BD Wong who are reprising their roles from the previous films. Newcomers Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, and Scott Haze are also been added to the popular franchise in currently unknown roles.

The film was originally set to hit theatres in June 2021, but Universal had to postpone its release to June 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.