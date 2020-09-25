Bryson Tiller’s ‘Trapsoul’ deluxe edition out now

Advtg.

Bryson Tiller is revisiting the past with his riveting debut studio album Trapsoul.

The 27-year-old rapper, who has been quietly working on music for a while now, made his epic introduction into the industry with his acclaimed project Trapsoul five years ago.

To commemorate the fifth anniversary, Bryson Tiller has dropped a deluxe edition of his debut album.

Taking to twitter on Sep 23, the rapper wrote: “Before we get into my new album, I wanna celebrate with this special edition of my debut album, Trapsoul.”

“Featuring a few songs that didn’t quite make the cut. Y’all asked for these on All Platforms and they’ll finally be yours this Friday. thank you!”

In addition to the 14 original tracks, Trapsoul deluxe includes four new songs including ‘Just Another Interlude’ and the fan-favorite ‘Self Righteous.’ He has collaborated with The Weeknd on the remix to ‘Rambo,’ which was released in 2016.

Trapsoul, which released in October 2015 was certified triple platinum and featured hits such as ‘Don’t,’ ‘Sorry Not Sorry,’ and ‘Exchange.’

In a recent interview with Billboard, while reflecting on the milestone Bryson Tiller said: ““I always look back on it and it’s just crazy.”

“Sometimes I just look up at the calendar and I’m like, ‘Damn. I can’t believe it’s been five years.’ Like, I’ve been in the music industry for five years? That blows my mind sometimes.”

According to reports, Bryson Tiller is currently gearing up for his third album which is a follow-up to 2017’s True To Self. The singer also released a pair of tracks including ‘Always Forever’ and ‘Inhale’ earlier this year.

“This album is a different energy. There’s a clear difference with this album and True to Self,” he said of his album.

“I can’t afford to bring my C-game now — not for my two daughters. It’s just my A-game here on out.”