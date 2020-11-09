BTS leads 2020 MTV European Music Awards with 4 awards

Advtg.

BTS is, once again, the big winner at this years MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).

The South Korean pop group BTS shocked fans by winning four awards which include Best Song for Dynamite, Best Group, Best Virtual Live, and Biggest Fans categories.

BTS reportedly went on to beat Blackpink, 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, and Little Mix for best group honors. Their first-ever English-language single, ‘Dynamite,’ bagged the best song honor beating Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now,’ Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain on Me,’ DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar (ft Roddy Ricch),’ Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ and The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights,’ reports Variety.

Like many other award shows this year, MTV European Music Awards aired virtually on Sunday, Nov. 8. due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

EMAs which featured filmed performances from various locations around Europe was reportedly hosted by girl band Little Mix. The show featured performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat, DaBaby along with Little Mix performing their new single, ‘Sweet Melody.’

Lady Gaga was voted Best Artist, while DJ Khaled won the Best Video award for ‘Popstar,’ his mega-hit single featuring Drake and Justin Bieber.

WAP hitmaker Cardi B earned the Best Hip Hop award, while Coldplay won the award for Best Rock and Hayley Williams bagged the Best Alternative honor.

French DJ and song-witer David Guetta, who snagged best electronic award, performed ‘Let’s Love’ for the first time at the virtual show from a stage in Budapest.

First-time EMA winner YUNGBLUD took home the best push award, while Doja Cat won the best-new artist honor.