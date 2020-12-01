Hollywood News

BTS wows fans as ‘Life Goes On’ tops Billboard Hot 100

BTS has once again bagged top spot at the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

By Omkar Padte
BTS wows fans as 'Life Goes On' tops Billboard Hot 100
BTS wows fans as 'Life Goes On' tops Billboard Hot 100 (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
The South Korean music sensation has reportedly become the first group to have a foreign-language song on top of the Billboard Hot 100 list.

‘Life Goes On,’ which is the lead single from BTS’ latest album ‘BE’ has topped the US Hot 100 in its debut week, Billboard said Monday. The song, sung predominantly in Korean reportedly went on to become the first foreign-language song to do so in the chart’s 62-year history.

The title track is closely followed by the K-pop group’s Grammy-nominated ‘Dynamite’ at No.3, which is their first full-fledged English single. ‘Dynamite’ has previously earned the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, making BTS the first South Korea group to accomplish the feat.

According to Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group to have two No 1 Hot 100 debut songs in the chart’s history.

The trailblazing boyband also has another five tracks from the album in the Top 100 including ‘Blue & Grey’ on No 13, ‘Stay’ on No 22, ‘Fly To My Room’ on No 69, followed by ‘Telepathy’ on No 70 and ‘Dis-ease’ on No 72.

BTS recently earned their first Grammy Awards nomination in the best pop/duo group performance category for their chart-topping single ‘Dynamite.’

