BTS kicks off ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ with a stunning Dynamite performance

Advtg.

BTS has taken over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an entire week starting from Monday (September 28).

The K-pop group will be appearing on the NBC show every night this week with performances, games, skits and interviews.

BTS kicked off day 1 of the show with host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a special a Capella performance of their latest hit single ‘Dynamite.’

Advtg.

Earlier that day, it was announced that the smash hit single had moved back to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, reports JustJaredJr.

Then, to wrap up the Monday show, the K-pop group returned to perform their 2018 hit ‘Idol,’ which they performed from a remote location.

“🥛 📱 🏓… 🧨🧨🧨… if you know you know. #BTSWEEK,” Fallen captioned a snippet of the video on his Instagram handle.

Advtg.

“We love having BTS on the show,” Jimmy Fallon said in a statement. “These guys are incredible, and you just know they’re going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable. Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that.”

This isn’t their first time on the show. Earlier this year BTS had a ‘Subway Special’ which included the band taking over Manhattan’s Grand Central Station and performing on a subway car, reports ETCanada.

Over the weekend, the band also announced the release of their new album BE which will drop in November.