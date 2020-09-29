Home Hollywood News

BTS announces new album“BE (DELUXE EDITION)”

BTS has been sharing the album making process via their official YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’.

By Glamsham Editorial
The new album shows the most “BTS-ish” music yet

SEOUL – September 28, 2020 – Global superstars just announced the release of their new album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” slated for November 20.

The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, “Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on”.

BTS has been sharing the album making process via their official YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’. For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc.

“BE (Deluxe Edition)” reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album. This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most “BTS-ish” music yet.

“BE (Deluxe Edition)”, a special album carefully crafted by BTS, will be available worldwide at midnight EST on November 20. The album will be printed in limited quantities for first-run print only- stocks and pre-order periods may vary by retailer.

The new album follows their record-breaking single “Dynamite” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks, a feat first achieved by a Korean act. The single earned the band many other titles including most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours and biggest global Spotify debut in 2020.

BTS is nowhere close to stopping the show. They will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for a weeklong special from Sept  28 to Oct 2, bringing comedy and amazing performances. BTS will also hold their online concert “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” on October 10 and 11.

