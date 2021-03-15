BTS performs DYNAMITE at the 2021 Grammy Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Pop heroes BTS performed their mega hit Dynamite at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. This year, the band earned their first GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The septet delivered a stunning performance of Dynamite, taking their dynamic gig from the GRAMMY stage to a rooftop overseeing a breathtaking night view of Seoul. This marks the first time for a Korean Pop act to ever take to the GRAMMY Awards stage for a performance.

Upon performing, BTS said, “It’s an honor to have our stage at the GRAMMY Awards, coupled with the nomination along with the other amazing musicians in our category. It’s a significant moment for us.” They added, “We owe everything to ARMY. We will keep going for our next goal.”

BTS has participated at the GRAMMY Awards for three consecutive years. In 2019, they first appeared as presenters for Best R&B Album and a year later, the band took the stage for “Old Town Road” along Lil Nas X and other performers.

After a record breaking 2020 – which saw BTS work hard to safely stay connected to their fans and the world despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 – the septet also kicked off 2021 with more incredible accolades. BTS recently topped three IFPI charts, including the Global Artist Chart, and was named “The Greatest Pop Star of 2020” by Billboard.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond the Scene, is a South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world and has been named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year in 2020.

They have recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.