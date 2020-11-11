BTS reveal tracklist of upcoming album, fans 'can't breathe'

Advtg.

Seoul, Nov 11 (IANS) K-pop band BTS have unveiled the list of songs in their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition), and fans are thrilled about it. The album, which will release on November 20, has eight songs.

The titles of each song were handwritten by the band members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

The songs are: “Life goes on”, “Fly to my room”, “Blue & grey”, “Skit”, “Telepathy”, “Dis-ease”, “Stay” and “Dynamite”, which has already become a chart-topper.

They are set to perform their lead single “Life goes on” from the album for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.

Soon after the unveiling of the list, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

“Omg why the title track of each of them sounds so good?” asked one fan.

Another said: “Can’t breathe.”

Another interestingly inserted a song’s title in the comment and wrote: “Fly to my room… Okk.. Hold on bts.. Am coming.. Let me check flight tickets.”

Another fan hailed it as “album of the century”.

Recently, BTS won four honours at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 including Best Song.

–IANS

nn/vnc