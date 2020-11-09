Advtg.
Hollywood News

BTS shine at MTV EMA 2020, Armaan Malik wins Best India Act

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) The K-Pop boy band BTS walked away with four honours at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 including Best Song, while singer Armaan Malik won the Best India Act.

Armaan won for his pop single “Control”, beating competition from Kaam Bhaari, Siri x Sez On The Beat, Divine and Prabh Deep.

BTS won four of the five EMAs for which they were nominated. They won Best Group for the third year in a row.

Advtg.

“We’ll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music,” member RM said in their acceptance speech.

The South Korean pop group also won Best Song for “Dynamite”, Best Fans and Best Virtual Live for Bang Bang Con awards.

The girl band Little Mix hosted the event, which was filmed in various locations including London and Budapest. The group also performed their new single, “Sweet melody”. Other performers included Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Sam Smith and Zara Larsson.

Advtg.

Lady Gaga won the Best Artist prize, Cardi B picked up the Best Hip Hop award, Coldplay won Best Rock, Haley Williams won for Best Alternative music and Little Mix was named for Best Pop award. The award for Best Latin music went to Karol G, who also won Best Collaboration for “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj.

David Guetta, who won in the Best Electronic category, also performed at the show from a stage in Budapest. Singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD won Best Push and Doja Cat took home the Best New Artist award.

The artistes and bands accepted their awards and spoke to fans around the world in pre-recorded videos.

Advtg.

Like most award shows this year, the event was a virtual one owing to the Covid pandemic. In India, it was streamed on Voot Select and aired on Vh1 India on November 9.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleArmaan Malik dedicates MTV Europe Music Award to Indian kids who dare to dream
Next articleKaun Banega Crorepati 12 finds its first Crorepati in Nazia Nasim

Related Articles

IPL

Amazon Prime Video forays into live sports, bags India rights for NZC

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced its arrival in the cricket streaming field in India after it inked a...
Read more
IPL

NBA 2020-21 season to begin from December 22

IANS - 0
New York, Nov 10 (IANS) The 2020-21 NBA season, which will feature 72 matches, will begin from December 22.The NBA and the National Basketball...
Read more
News

Neha Sharma is 'trying to lose all the Covid weight'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Neha Sharma is grateful that gyms have finally reopened. The actress revealed on Monday that she is trying to lose...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

BTS shine at MTV EMA 2020, Armaan Malik wins Best India Act 1

Amazon Prime Video forays into live sports, bags India rights for...

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced its arrival in the cricket streaming field in India after it inked a...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NBA 2020-21 season to begin from December 22

Raja Hasan - Start Stop Song Lyrics from Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar

Raja Hasan – Start Stop Song Lyrics from Laxmii starring Akshay...

Mum Bhai Dialogues Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

Mum Bhai Dialogues: Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

BTS shine at MTV EMA 2020, Armaan Malik wins Best India Act 2

Thai Nattakan's jaw-dropping effort in field wins applause

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Melbourne Renegades sign Rilee Rossouw for BBL 10

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks