BTS single 'Dynamite' back on Billboard Hot 100 top spot

By Glamsham Editorial
Seoul, Sep 29 (IANS) Popular K-Pop band BTS have bagged the number one position on Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time with their hit single, Dynamite.

According to Billboard, the single returns to the top spot from the runner-up position on the strength of 14 million US streams and 153,000 downloads sold in the week ending September 24.

The catchy song previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row, a feat achieved by a Korean act for the first time.

BTS fans can also look forward to their online concert “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E”, which will take place on October 10 and 11.

The band will release its new album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” internationally In November.

–IANS

nn/vnc

