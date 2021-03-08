ADVERTISEMENT
BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa among top gigs at 63rd Grammys

Big-ticket gigs scheduled at the 63rd Grammy Awards will include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, BTS, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa & Chris Martin

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 8: Big-ticket gigs scheduled at the 63rd Grammy Awards will include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, BTS, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Chris Martin.

At the awards gala slated to take place on Monday, March 15 (according to Indian Standard time), other mega names lined up include Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Doja Cat and Roddy Ricch. The show will be hosted by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

The Recording Academy released the list of global pop stars who will perform at this year’s ceremony, in-person live as well as virtually on Sunday, reports E!online.

South African comedian Noah revealed his excitement in a statement, on getting to host the ceremony for the first time in his career.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event. I think as a one-time Grammy nominee. I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!” Noah said.

LATEST UPDATES

