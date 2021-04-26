BTS’ new single ‘Butter’ to arrive on May 21

Adv.

21st century Pop Icons BTS will release their new single ‘Butter’ at 0 AM EDT on May 21. ‘Butter’ is a dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS. This song is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’ released in August last year.

Most recently, BTS has become the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance. They have also earned a nod for this year’s BRIT Awards for International Group.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or ‘Beyond the Scene’, is a Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances and the way they interact with their fans, BTS have established themselves as “21st century Pop Icons” breaking countless world records.

Adv.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020 alone, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world and been named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020.

BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.