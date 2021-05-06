Adv.

A hilarious video, of talk show host Conan O’Brien reacting to BTS band member J-Hope not knowing who he is, has gone viral. In fact, besides not recognising Conan, band member V called Leonardo Di Caprio as “Ricaprio”, and also drew a blank when he was shown actor Robert Downey Jr’s picture. The slip, naturally drew a massive shock reaction from the other band members!

The gaffes happened when the members of BTS played a game on the talk show “Run BTS!”, where they had to recognise celebrities. This was when J-Hope got a picture of Conan, who he was unable to recognise and called him Curtain.

Reacting to this, O’Brien said in the video, “What have I meant to the world, these are just natural questions. Have I really made a difference? What is my legacy doing to this spinning blue globe that we call Earth? I got a little bit of a hint, yesterday there was a massive Variety show in Korea. The stars of this Variety show were stars of this boy band called BTS. These guys are huge, and on the Variety show they played a game, where the producers show a picture of a celebrity to BTS and then one of the guys in the band has to identify the celebrity.”

Conan continued after playing the video excerpt from the show where J-Hope didn’t recognise him. “He said I was a curtain! I have been to Korea, I was popular and ‘Curtain’! I’ll get you BTS, I’ll get you good,” he laughed.

He added, “By that I mean I will silently resent you. I have no power to do anything to you. You will go on to have huge success. We are old and you are young. I am very old and on the way out, you guys are pretty much running the world. When I say I will get you, I mean I am going to stew in my juices for quite a long time and you will be vastly unaware.”

The video has gone viral on social media and Twitter users have been reacting to it. “I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY REALLY SHOWED RUN BTS ON THE CONAN SHOW OMG HOBIIIIIIIII” a Twitter user posted. Another wrote: “so when are you inviting @BTS_twt to your show for the formal introductions??”