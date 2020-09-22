BTS to wow fans with brand new ‘Dynamite’ music video on Fortnite

Advtg.

BTS is all set to surprise fans with a brand new music video.

The K-Pop sensation group is making its way to Fortnite through the Party Royale’s Main Stage.

On September 21, Epic Games announced that the hit South Korean boy band BTS will be making their grand entrance to the game as they will be coming to Party Royale Island in the game.

Can you hear the bass boom? We’re ready for #DynaNite@bts_bighit is coming to Party Royale for the world premiere of their “Dynamite” MV (Choreography ver.)



See you at the party September 25 at 8 PM ET 💜https://t.co/dlsCbpihU3 pic.twitter.com/klpfpG2VDg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2020

BTS will be showcasing their unseen choreography version of its new single ‘Dynamite’ at Party Royale and is set to premiere on Saturday, September 25.

The newly launched video will arrive via Fortnite’s Party Royale virtual stage introduced by Epic Games, which is accessible via a specially-designed map in the game.

According to reports, Fortnite will also introduce two new emotes choreographed by the band, and these will be available in Fortnite’s item shop from September 23.

BTS released its peppy new single ‘Dynamite’ in August and has since earned numerous accolades for the song. ‘Dynamite’ is their first single recorded entirely in English. It broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours.

‘Dynamite’ also earned BTS a top spot at the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first international and Korean group to debut at number one on the chart.