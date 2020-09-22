Home Hollywood News

BTS to wow fans with brand new ‘Dynamite’ music video on Fortnite

BTS to debut new 'Dynamite' music video on Fortnite's Party Royale Island.

By Omkar Padte
BTS to wow fans with brand new'Dynamite' music video on Fortnite
BTS to wow fans with brand new 'Dynamite' music video on Fortnite
Advtg.

BTS is all set to surprise fans with a brand new music video.

The K-Pop sensation group is making its way to Fortnite through the Party Royale’s Main Stage.

On September 21, Epic Games announced that the hit South Korean boy band BTS will be making their grand entrance to the game as they will be coming to Party Royale Island in the game.

Advtg.

BTS will be showcasing their unseen choreography version of its new single ‘Dynamite’ at Party Royale and is set to premiere on Saturday, September 25.

The newly launched video will arrive via Fortnite’s Party Royale virtual stage introduced by Epic Games, which is accessible via a specially-designed map in the game.

According to reports, Fortnite will also introduce two new emotes choreographed by the band, and these will be available in Fortnite’s item shop from September 23.

Advtg.

BTS released its peppy new single ‘Dynamite’ in August and has since earned numerous accolades for the song. ‘Dynamite’ is their first single recorded entirely in English. It broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours.

‘Dynamite’ also earned BTS a top spot at the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first international and Korean group to debut at number one on the chart.

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleThe Kapil Sharma Show to welcome Mahabharat, netizens demand the return of Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raaj Jain’s show
Next articleKasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes flaunts her white shimmery saree

Related Articles

News

America’s Got Talent: BTS wows fans with powerful ‘Dynamite’ performance

Omkar Padte - 0
BTS surprised viewers as they performed their first all-English release Dynamite on Wednesday during America's Got Talent show on Wednesday.
Read more
Lyrics

MAX – Blueberry Eyes Song Lyrics (feat. SUGA of BTS)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Blueberry Eyes by MAX ft. SUGA of BTS
Read more
News

Tiger Shroff, Urvashi Rautela and others celebs groove to BTS’ DYNAMITE song

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Lauren Gottlieb, Urvashi Rautela, Tiger Shroff, Kings United India, Aashna Shroff have all uploaded “Dynamite” videos of their own, which continue to garner millions of views spreading the “Dynamite” fever.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

BTS to wow fans with brand new 'Dynamite' music video on Fortnite 1

Irrfan's son Babil slams netizens who trolled him for backing Anurag...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has slammed social media users for trolling him for supporting filmmaker...
BTS to wow fans with brand new 'Dynamite' music video on Fortnite 2

John Abraham wants online ads for live animals banned

BTS to wow fans with brand new 'Dynamite' music video on Fortnite 2

Rhea's judicial custody extended till Oct 6

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

20Cr tuned in to watch IPL13 opener: Jay Shah

ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club’s ‘Broken But Beautiful Season 3’ promises to strike a chord with die-hard romantics

ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club’s ‘Broken But Beautiful Season 3’ promises to...

Tiger Shroff - Unbelievable Song Lyrics

Tiger Shroff – Unbelievable Song Lyrics

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks