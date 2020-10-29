Advtg.

Busta Rhymes has unleashed his new collaborative single ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’ featuring Kendrick Lamar.

The song which actually leaked in 2018 originally appears on Busta Rhymes’ upcoming album ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God,’ which arrives Friday (October 30).

The more finished version of ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’ officially released today and samples The Jackson 5’s ‘I’ll Be There’.

Busta Rhymes new album is the sequel to his 1998 LP, ‘E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front’.

In addition to Kendrick Lamar, the album which was revealed earlier this week, also features additional guest appearances from Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Chris Rock, Rapsody, Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross, Q-Tip, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Rakim, Nikki Grier, Louis Farrakhan, Vybz Kartel, Pete Rock, Bell Biv DeVoe, and M.O.P.

Prior to sharing the third song ‘Look Over Your Shoulder,’ Busta also unveiled the music videos for ‘The Don and the Boss’ featuring Vybz Kartel and ‘Yuuuu’ featuring Anderson .Paak.

‘Look Over Your Shoulder’ also marks Lamar’s first feature this year, having also not released any solo music in 2020. His last single as the lead artist was 2018’s ‘Black Panther’ the Album.

Lamar hasn’t released an album of his own in almost four years, with the last being 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘DAMN.’