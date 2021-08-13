Cameron Diaz: Quit acting to make life manageable

- Advertisement -

Former actress Cameron Diaz, who has not appeared in a feature film since the 2014 film ‘Annie’, has revealed that she quit acting in order to make all parts of her life more manageable.

Asked by Kevin Hart on his talk show ‘Hart to Heart’ what had motivated her to quit, the 48-year-old actress said: “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, (other parts of you have) to sort of be handed off to other people.”

Diaz began to realise when she was 40 that things needed to change, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “(There were) so many parts of my life … that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing. It’s fun to do, I love it. I love acting. For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.”

The actress, who has daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, feels she made the right decision because she now has time for “all those things I didn’t have time for before”.

She added: “I feel whole.”