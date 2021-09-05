Camila Cabello found wearing less makeup for ‘Cinderella’ scary

- Advertisement -

Singer Camila Cabello says she found it “scary” wearing a lot less makeup for her titular role in the new ‘Cinderella’. “Acting in a movie is so much more raw and unfiltered than when I’m doing a performance on TV,” Cabello said on Sky’s ‘Backstage’ podcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “First of all, a lot less makeup, which at first I (found) scary, and I think that there’s a big surrender that comes with films and a lot of trust, like trusting the director.

- Advertisement -

That is different than music where it’s a little bit more kind of rigid and controlled and you present yourself in this one way.”

On the biggest challenge, she said: “It is so intimate — I think the challenge is being really present with who you’re talking to and forgetting that the camera’s there, which can be difficult.”

- Advertisement -

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker portrays a stronger and more independent princess in order to inspire young girls.

Cabello said: “I just kept thinking from the perspective of like a young girl, watching this and how growing up, watching these fairytales, you kind of subconsciously internalise a lot of these messages, and I think these are good messages that are going to be subconsciously internalised.”

- Advertisement -

The ‘Senorita’ crooner stars alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Pierce Brosnan in the film. She previously admitted to being inspired by ‘Cinderella’.