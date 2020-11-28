Hollywood News

Canadian singer Johnny Orlando begins virtual world tour in India

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto, Nov 28 (IANS) Canadian pop star Johnny Orlando kicked off his 13-day virtual world tour in India on Saturday.

The virtual ‘It’s Never Really Over World Tour’ will later stream in countries like Indonesia , Philippines, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan, Canada and the US.

Shot at The Danforth Music Hall in Orlando’s home city of Toronto, the one-hour concert sees the singer perform all the songs off his latest EP, “It’s Never Really Over”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orlando had earlier shared his excitement about the virtual tour. “THE ITS NEVER REALLY OVER VIRTUAL WORLD TOUR !!!! i will be streaming the tour on @moment_house across 13 tour dates around the globe. we got the band, full production & a new set ! i can’t wait to turn up with u guys in your living rooms,” he had tweeted.

Fans also expressed their excitement.

“You already know i’m buying tickets,” a user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan wrote: “Can’t wait!!”

Last week, Orlando unveiled the official video of his track, “Adelaide”.

Earlier this year, he released the new singles “Phobias” and “See you”.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTV star Amir Ali: Breaking on-screen image important for me
Next articleCanadian singer Johnny Orlando begins virtual world tour of India
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Canadian singer Johnny Orlando begins virtual world tour in India 1

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Canadian singer Johnny Orlando begins virtual world tour in India 2

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Canadian singer Johnny Orlando begins virtual world tour in India 3

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Canadian singer Johnny Orlando begins virtual world tour in India 3

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks