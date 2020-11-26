Advtg.
Hollywood News

Chris Evans stuns fans with his impressive piano skills

Chris Evans is giving fans a taste of yet another talent, which not many people know about.

By Omkar Padte
Chris Evans stuns fans with his impressive piano skills
Chris Evans stuns fans with his impressive piano skills (Pic Courtesy: Entertainment Weekly)
Advtg.

Chris Evans is giving fans a taste of yet another talent, which not many people know about.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old actor reportedly went viral after he accidentally posted an explicit image of himself on Instagram.

Now, a video of Chris Evans playing the piano is making the rounds on the internet after he shared the video on his Instagram Story on Nov. 24.

Advtg.

“Learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” he captioned the clip in which he can be seen seated at a piano as he played the sequence of notes with both hands.

Chris Evans wore one of his signature cable-knit sweaters, as he played a piece by Italian composer Fabrizio Paterlini yesterday, and smiled at his followers.

The actor’s fans loved the sneak peek with many of them sharing the video on their social media accounts.

Advtg.

“Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “I mean lots of people can play the piano but hardly anyone’s doing it like Chris Evans. Those smouldering looks into the camera, half-closed eyelids with dreamy half smiles.. while his fingers effortlessly tinkle the ivories. Dodger probably blissed out at his side.”

The Hollywood heartthrob, who is best-known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films had previously revealed his musical talents in March 2019, when he expressed his interest to feature in the Little Shop of Horrors adaptation. “I want to do a musical so badly, man,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Advtg.
Previous articleDivyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya pose in their “Evergreen Poses”
Next articleWoh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Out Now: Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela in an emotional heartbreak song

Related Articles

News

Chris Evans adorable snap with pet dog sets hearts racing

Omkar Padte - 0
Chris Evans is pretty obsessed with his furry friend and knows how to get his fans’ pulses racing
Read more
News

Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr defend Chris Pratt over ‘Worst Hollywood Chris’ label

Omkar Padte - 0
Avengers co-stars Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr have come to Chris Pratt's defense, urging fans to leave him alone
Read more
News

Chris Pratt slammed by Marvel fans for allegedly supporting Donald Trump

Omkar Padte - 0
Chris Pratt has yet again irked social media users as speculation about his support for Donald Trump escalated.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Chris Evans stuns fans with his impressive piano skills 1

Kohli probably the best one-day player of all time: Finch

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 26 (IANS) Ahead of the three-match ODI series which begins Friday at the SCG, Australia captain Aaron Finch has lavished rich praise...
Chris Evans stuns fans with his impressive piano skills 2

Priyanka Chopra: My upbringing an amalgamation of two Indias, traditional and...

Chris Evans stuns fans with his impressive piano skills 3

Anand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling...

Karishma Tanna stunning in a red gown

Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Bowling action of USA's Nisarg Patel found illegal by ICC

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks