Chris Evans stuns fans with his impressive piano skills

Chris Evans is giving fans a taste of yet another talent, which not many people know about.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old actor reportedly went viral after he accidentally posted an explicit image of himself on Instagram.

Now, a video of Chris Evans playing the piano is making the rounds on the internet after he shared the video on his Instagram Story on Nov. 24.

“Learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” he captioned the clip in which he can be seen seated at a piano as he played the sequence of notes with both hands.

Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this pic.twitter.com/zgbtrXy4gm — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 25, 2020

Chris Evans wore one of his signature cable-knit sweaters, as he played a piece by Italian composer Fabrizio Paterlini yesterday, and smiled at his followers.

The actor’s fans loved the sneak peek with many of them sharing the video on their social media accounts.

“Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “I mean lots of people can play the piano but hardly anyone’s doing it like Chris Evans. Those smouldering looks into the camera, half-closed eyelids with dreamy half smiles.. while his fingers effortlessly tinkle the ivories. Dodger probably blissed out at his side.”

The Hollywood heartthrob, who is best-known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films had previously revealed his musical talents in March 2019, when he expressed his interest to feature in the Little Shop of Horrors adaptation. “I want to do a musical so badly, man,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.