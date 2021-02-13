ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Zawe Ashton cast as villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Zawe Ashton has been roped in to play the villain in Captain Marvel 2; she will fight it out with Brie Larsons Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel

By Glamsham Editorial
Zawe Ashton
Zawe Ashton (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Zawe Ashton has been roped in to play the villain in Captain Marvel 2. She will fight it out with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel.

Nia DaCosta is directing the film, which will be a follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel. Megan McDonnell, a story editor on the series WandaVision, has written the script.

At the moment, it is unclear as to what role Ashton will play in the film, but several sources state that she has been roped in as the main villain. Along with Larson, the cast will include Iman Vellani, who is reprising her role as Ms. Marvel from the upcoming series of the same name, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from WandaVision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Marvel 2 is slated to release in theatres on November 11 next year, reports variety.com.

Captain Marvel broke ground as the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to spotlight a female superhero. It was a commercial success, grossing more than $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. The first part was directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.

The film took place in the 1990s and revolved around Captain Marvel’s adventures as she gets caught up in an inter-galactic conflict between two alien civilizations. The next installment reportedly takes place in the present day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashton is most recognised for Velvet Buzzsaw, in which she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. She also appeared in Betrayal with Tom Hiddleston.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJustin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
Next article2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 132 takes India to 189/3 at tea
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Deadpool 3: Kevin Feige confirms R-rated sequel to be part of MCU

Omkar Padte - 0
Finally, there is some good news for 'Deadpool' fans as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige just confirmed that the highly-anticipated sequel is at last happening
Read more
News

Letitia Wright: Soon an all-female ‘Avengers’ film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Letitia Wright says an all-female Avengers film will be a reality soon. The 26-year-old star played Shuri in "Black Panther", besides in two "Avengers"....
Read more
Latest News

Tom Hiddleston moves in with Zawe Ashton

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After months of romance rumours, actor Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton have moved in together.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd suffers ‘catastrophic’ leg injury

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ashley Judd sustained serious injury after a catastrophic fall in the Congo rain forest, and is currently recovering in ICU at a hospital in South Africa

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Allison Janney on working with Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina in...

Singer Robin Thicke

Singer Robin Thicke opens up on ‘The blurred lines’ controversy

‘Riverdale’ star Madelaine Petsch: Busier I am, the less anxiety I...

Amber Heard as Nadine Cross in the dark fantasy series The Stand

Amber Heard: I don’t fit into a category easily

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021