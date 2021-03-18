ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Cara Delevingne: I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actress-model Cara Delevingne has revealed the challenges she has faced while coming to terms with her sexuality, especially before coming out.

“I grew up in an old-fashioned household. I didn’t know anyone who was gay,” she told actress Gwyneth Paltrow during an episode of latter’s podcast, “Goop”, as reported by US Weekly.

“I didn’t know that was a thing and actually, I think growing up I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic. The idea of being (with) same-sex (partners), I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I would never. That’s disgusting’,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life (to that) because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But, actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept,” she continued.

The 28-year-old also revealed how the situation was difficult for her to navigate through, especially in her career as a model.

“I was so unhappy and I wasn’t following my truth, especially in terms of being a model. That whole thing of having to fit into the box — I’m an androgynous person” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough and tumble ‘man’. I feel so much more comfortable in the fluidity of what it is to be just a human and to be an animal, almost, because that’s what we are. To trust in your own instincts,” she said.

–IANS

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTelugu star Seerat Kapoor honing her skills as a singer
Next articleAnthony Mackie plans non-profit Off-Broadway project in New Orleans
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gabrielle Union: I fell into something so dark in December it scared me

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union recently opened up about having suicidal thoughts over the years
Read more
News

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Insta wish for hubby on his 50th birthday

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to wish her husband, filmmaker Brad Falchuk, on his 50th birthday
Read more
Fashion & Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow: I gained a lot of weight over Covid

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow confesses binging on pasta and alcohol after she had Covid and blames it for her weight gain.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cancer survivors face elevated heart disease risk: Study

Adivi Sesh on Hindi debut 'Major': It's an Indian movie

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurHyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is currently shooting for the bilingual film "Major", a film inspired by the...

Just Reel It: Songs that have gone viral on social media

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue "Rasode main kaun tha"...

Chehre Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful dialogues

Dialogues Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The traier of Chehre gives powerful dialogues from the lead actors Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Check out Chehre Dialogues below:

All England C'Ships: Sindhu through, Saina out in 1st round

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 18 (IANS) PV Sindhu went through to the second round of the All England Open Championship with a 21-11, 21-17 win...

Tokyo Oly chief creative director quits over derogatory remarks

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 18 (IANS) Tokyo Olympic chief creative director Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after making derogatory remarks about a popular female Japanese entertainer,...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates