Hollywood News

Cardi B accidentally posts topless photo on Instagram

By Omkar Padte
The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker uploaded a raunchy photo to her Instagram story on Tuesday in which she was reclining on a couch without a shirt on, just after she celebrated her birthday festivities.

Realising her mistake, Cardi B quickly deleted the image shortly after the accidental post, but it was too late.

Naturally, its the Internet and everyone took a screenshot of the story as fast as they could before it was taken down and reposted online by other social media users.

And now the rapper has to deal with the not-so-pleasant aftermath caused by her one mistake.

Cardi B reportedly said that it all started during a conversation between her and Offset regarding an apparent bruise on her lip.

Addressing her blunder, the singer took to twitter to voice how displeased she was with the fact that the photo was posted in the first place.

“Lord why the f*** you have to make me so f*** stupid … Why? Why? Why? Why?” she said in a Twitter voice message.

“You know what? I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party,” Cardi B added.

“Because I’m not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I’m not. I won’t. It is what it is. Sh*t happened. Um, f**k it. It’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f**kin‘ be a stripper, so whatever. Ay Dios Mio.”

Cardi B’s mistake comes after ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans also suffered a similar gaffe, where he accidentally shared a video on his phone, which included a picture of a p***s.

