Cardi B faces criticism for disrespecting Hindu Goddess Durga

Cardi B has stirred up controversy just before the release of her debut sneaker collection with Reebok.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker recently unveiled the poster of her upcoming Reebok sneaker collection on Tuesday, in which she paid homage to the Hindu Goddess Durga.

On the cover of Footwear News, the 28-year-old singer can be seen posing as the Hindu Deity, who is the symbol of strength and courage in a gorgeous red Georges Hobeika gown to promote her sneaker collection which is due on Friday.

The photo shows Cardi B with eight hands (like Goddess Durga) stretched around her in different positions while holding a red shoe, her long sleek black hair trailing behind her.

“If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star Cardi B makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok,” the magazine’s official Instagram handle wrote.

“In a Georges Hobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu Goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”

The rapper shared the glamorous image on her Instagram, with the caption, “So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday, November 13th! Hope you guys love it!

While the image was very fascinating, the cover did not go well with the netizens as many Indian fans took to social media to protest against the songstress for hurting their religious sentiments and expressed anger at the ‘bare bodied’ homage to the goddess.

One Twitter user wrote: “So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homage to our Hindu goddess Durga. As a Hindu, I want to say that, Durga maa is never depicted bare-bodied. Secondly, it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga?”

“Shoe a f**king shoe do you know who Durga maa is? This is disrespectful!!! Cardi, it’s a No. Never. Not. From us,” another user said.

As soon as the ‘Bodak Yellow’ superstar began trending on social media for upsetting the sentiments of believers, Cardi B shared an apology video on her Instagram stories.

“A lot of my fans have been telling me that I’m getting dragged through social media,” she said. “And they say it’s because of my Reebok shoot and saying that I disrespected a Goddess.”

“When I did the shoot the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess, that she represents strength, femininity, and liberation, and that’s something that I love and I’m all about, and though it was dope. But if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent.”

She further explained that she does not like to offend anyone’s religion and admitted that she won’t like it if someone did the same to her religion too.

“I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion. When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way,” she added.

“But I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past but I will do more research for the future.”

