Cardi B gets emotional as she reminisces the time when coronavirus lockdown began last year

Cardi B opens up on the trauma she went through when coronavirus lockdown began last year

By Omkar Padte
Cardi B gets emotional as she reminisces the time when coronavirus lockdown began last year
Cardi B gets emotional as she reminisces the time when coronavirus lockdown began last year (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Cardi B is reminiscing the time when coronavirus lockdown began last year.

Alongwith the beginning of coronavirus lockdown on March 19th last year, the city of Los Angeles received a prolonged bout of rainfall, per Dailymail.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday (Jan. 23), ‘WAP’ hitmaker relived the trauma she went through when it rained heavily in Los Angeles.

“When it rains heavy in LA I get really sad” Cardi B wrote along with a sad face emoticon.

“It reminds me of when Covid started. I couldn’t be around my kid, family for weeks cause a lot of people around me caught Covid,” she added.

“Everything was super shut down, supermarkets was empty and it rain for hours everyday. I was losing my mind.”

In another follow-up Tweet, Cardi B wrote: “I pray we don’t go back to that. I can only imagine how other people felt around America and the world. It was just the worst.”

In another strange news, the 28-year-old rapper took the Internet by storm after she appeared in a jaw-dropping sheer see-through dress flaunting her lingerie, per Dailymail.

The chart-topping diva was accompanied by her husband Offset as she showed off her impressive hourglass figure in a body-hugging dress, during an outing in Beverly Hills on Friday.

She also posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she gave her fans a glimpse at her stunning outfit.

“Enjoy life,” Cardi B simply captioned the post.

