Cardi B, husband Offset welcome second child

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset have welcomed their second born — a son.

The two welcomed their second child on Saturday, Cardi announced on Instagram Monday.

Cardi shared the news alongside a photograph of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

“9/4/21,” Cardi captioned the sweet family photo, reports people.com.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with People.

The statement further read: “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper first shared the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June.

–IANS

dc/kr