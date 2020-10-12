Cardi B kisses Offset at her lavish birthday bash, sparks reunion rumours

Advtg.

Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset sparked reunion rumours as they reunited for the rapper’s Las Vegas birthday party.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker turned 28 on Sunday Oct.11 and celebrated her birthday on Saturday by partying at a club with a host of friends, including her ‘WAP’ collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, singer Teyana Taylor and her ex-husband Offset among others.

Cardi B, who filed for divorce from Offset on September 16, was seen cosying up to her ex during the party.

In fact, Offset also several steamy videos on Instagram Stories, which showed Cardi B having a good time as she laughed and danced during the bash. In one of the clips, the former couple was also dancing together.

Cardi B and Offset, who are proud parents to their daughter Kulture, appeared in high spirits during the celebration. At some point, the duo was photographed kissing and packing on the PDA.

For the birthday party, Cardi B looked absolutely flawless with her glamorous makeup and hair, as she rocked in a grey asymmetrical bodysuit.

While it’s still unclear if the pair has officially reconciled their romance, a source revealed that Offset purchased a luxurious Rolls Royce for the stars birthday.

The car features their two-year old daughter’s name, Kulture, embroidered on the seats.

Cardi B & Offset spotted together⁉️👀 pic.twitter.com/WsfQKcPPzi — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 11, 2020

In addition to this, Cardi B also received a surprise birthday gift from Offset, who presented the gift on behalf of Kulture on Saturday.

The birthday girl took to Instagram to show off a billboard of her and Kulture dressed in pink. “Happy birthday mommy,” read a message on the massive sign. “Love, Kulture.” with a picture of them wearing matching pink outfits, sunglasses, and handbags.

“Thank you sir… I love it,” she captioned her post.

Offset Buys Cardi B a Happy Birthday Billboard From Their Daughter, Kulture, as Fans Believe He’s Trying To Get Her To Not Move Forward With Divorce [VIDEO] https://t.co/x4AexHs7f6 — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) October 10, 2020