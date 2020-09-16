Cardi B shocks fans, files for divorce from Offset

Cardi B has finally called it quits by filing for divorce from rapper Offset.

The rapper reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of three years, at an Atlanta courthouse in Georgia on Tuesday, under the pairs’ real names — Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus.

According to TMZ, Cardi B is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their two-year-old daughter, Kulture, while the documents also state that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation” because the relationship is “irretrievably broken.”

Cardi B has also sought that Offset, 28, must pay for child support, her legal expenses and that there be “an equitable division of all marital assets.”

So far, Neither the Bodak Yellow hitmaker nor Offset have commented on the reports.

Another source at E! News reported that Cardi B hopes the divorce “will be settled by agreement of the parties.”

The pair secretly tied the knot in September 2017 and didn’t make it public until June 2018.

Offset reportedly surprised Cardi B by proposing her at the Philly Powerhouse concert in October 2017, which later turned out that they had already been married for over a month.

The pair welcomed their daughter, Kulture, a month after announcing their nuptials.

However, the relationship hit a road block when Offset was accused of cheating on several occasions.

In December 2018, the WAP singer announced that the couple were getting a divorce, before Offset begged his wife for a second chance.

“I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi,” he said at the time. “We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media.”

“I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.”

He also apologised for “partaking in activity that [he] shouldn’t have been partaking in.”

The couple reportedly decided to give their relationship another chance at that time.

In an interview with Vogue in January this year, Cardi B addressed her husband’s infidelity.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she said.

“But it’s real-life sh*t. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open,” the rapper-actress continued.

“I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

Just days before filing for divorce, Cardi B shared a cryptic post on social media.

“Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,” she captioned the post.