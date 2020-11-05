Advtg.
Hollywood News

Cardi B smokes 3 at once cigarettes to cope with US Elections anxiety

Cardi B says she was so stressed out that she decided to light up not one, but three cigarettes to cope with her election anxiety.

By Omkar Padte
Cardi B smokes 3 at once cigarettes to cope with US Elections anxiety
As the US election projections continued till Wednesday, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video of herself letting out her frustrations while watching the results.

The 28-year-old, who publicly endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, revealed in the video that she was so stressed out while watching the 2020 Election results on Tuesday night (Nov 3) that she lit three cigarettes at the same time.

“How these elections got me watching these states turn red,” Cardi B captioned the footage with worried face emojis.

Earlier that day, Cardi B took to her Instagram Story, where share her voting experience after getting up before sunrise to cast her ballot. “I told you I’m gonna get up early!” she said in a video, which was shot at 5:02 AM.

“The hardest part was getting out the f–king car. Go vote because … I don’t know it feels good after you vote, you feel like you just did something. I don’t know. I swear it’s like a weird feeling,” she said in another clip in an effort to encourage fans to vote.

While Cardi B was busy inspiring her fans to go out and vote, her estranged husband, Offset, was delivering free meals to voters standing in lines to cast their ballots in Georgia.

According to Billboard, the rapper teamed up with AXSD Media and the Lincoln Project to offer free food to people at three locations.

