Cardi B teases fans in racy new Halloween costume

Advtg.

Cardi B is turning up the heat as she shows off her racy new Halloween costumes.

The 27-year-old rap star shared a sexy eye-catching photo of herself on her Instagram page reminding her fans that she’s very single and embracing her new lifestyle.

“Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling”, she wrote in the caption.

Advtg.

In the pic, the Bronx native can be seen making a scrunched up face and posing with her hands clasped in front of her while wearing a tight red, PVC devil costume. She completed her look with giant red horns matching long red nails.

Her Devil costume featured leather straps with metallic belt holes, adding to the dominatrix air of the outfit.

In another post which she shared later, Cardi B rocked in a barely-there silver lingerie that glittered under the lights along with wearing huge angel wings.

Advtg.

Cardi B, who shares two-year-old daughter Kulture with rapper Offset, made headlines recently for filing for divorce from her husband of nearly three years.

The rapper reportedly filed for divorce from Offset in September. The divorce papers reportedly revealed that the pair are currently separated and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

Cardi B has requested child support, legal costs, and full custody of their daughter in the divorce case which will be heard in a court on November 4.