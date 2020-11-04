Cardi B admits she is tired of getting upset every single time she sees Donald Trump

Advtg.

Cardi B has officially cast her vote before dawn on Tuesday (Nov 3).

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star took to Instagram to update her fans about her voting experience saying: “Hey guys, I voted. It was easy peasy. The hardest part was getting out of the f**king car.”

“S**t. Go vote because you will feel like you… I don’t know, it feels good after you voted, you feel like you just did something. I don’t know, I swear, it’s a weird feeling. So just go out there,” she added urging her fans to go out and vote.

Advtg.

The 28-year-old singer also revealed that she doesn’t like to wake up early. However, she admitted in her short video that she woke up around 5 AM for voting.

“My district, where I was at, the community center was nice and warm and I hope your community center is nice and warm and comfortable,” Cardi B continued. “Go vote, you f**kers!”

In another video which she posted earlier, the rapper expressed her frustration with president Donald Trump on the eve of the general election.

Advtg.

“Tomorrow is the deadline,” she said. “Tomorrow is the last day of voting. If you know me, you know I hate waking up early. But I’m gonna wake up extremely early so I don’t get caught in them lines.”

“If you do get caught up in them lines, don’t get discouraged. Make sure you bring snacks, your phone is fully charged, go with a friend to keep you entertained,” she quipped.

She then added, “I’m tired of this bulls**t. I’m tired of getting upset every single time that I see that man talk. It’s like, ‘Are you f***ing serious?’ “

Advtg.

“Your little one vote can make a change,” she continued. “You can make a change, I can make a change. You don’t gotta be special, you don’t gotta be rich, you don’t gotta be famous, you don’t gotta be beautiful – you just gotta be you with your one vote. So, let’s all go vote,” Cardi B concluded.