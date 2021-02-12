ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Cardi B wants to live on a ranch

Rapper Cardi B has shared that she wants to live on a ranch despite never having been around farm animals before... Read on to know more

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper Cardi B has shared that she wants to live on a ranch despite never having been around farm animals before.

Cardi met country musician Mickey Guyton and shared that she wanted to see if she would get on with life away from the city as she said: “I’ve never been around farm animals.”

“I really want to have a farm, and I’m trying to convince my husband that we can actually have a farm (on) our property, but I’ve never been around farm animals, you know, I’m a real city girl,” she told Guyton in a video, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guyton questioned Cardi: “So you’re gonna teach me?”

To which she replied: “No, you’re gonna teach me.”

Cardi has had little experience on the farm herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, no. I can’t teach you. I don’t know how to be a farm — a ranch hand or any of that,” she said.

Cardi held onto Guyton’s pregnant belly and said: “Wapin’ got you here in the first place.”

Guyton said: “It did get me here in the first place on this quarantine.”  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: With Nikki Tamboli in final, guesswork on over who’s next
Next articleBlake Shelton: Fans wonder how Gwen Stefani ended up with him
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Rapper Cardi B cried and wsa angry after watching ‘The White Tiger’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rapper Cardi B says she was so impressed with The White Tiger that the recently-released film left her angry and in tears
Read more
News

Cardi B gets emotional as she reminisces the time when coronavirus lockdown began last year

Omkar Padte - 0
Cardi B opens up on the trauma she went through when coronavirus lockdown began last year
Read more
News

Cardi B to pen song on her driving licence woes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B is planning to write a song about her struggle of not having a driver's license."I'm not...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Amber Heard as Nadine Cross in the dark fantasy series The Stand

Amber Heard: I don’t fit into a category easily

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood actress Amber Heard says she does not want to play somebody who fits into a category easily because she does not fit into a category easily
Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton: Fans wonder how Gwen Stefani ended up with him

Morgan Wallen owns up to racist slur

Morgan Wallen owns up to racist slur, asks fans not to...

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart defrauded by personal shopper for over $1mn: Report

Kate Winslet: This is the decade of women supporting other women

Gina Carano

Why Gina Carano get dropped from show ‘The Mandalorian’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021