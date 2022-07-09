scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
InternationalNews

Carlos Santana pushes back show dates following onstage collapse

By Glamsham Bureau
Carlos Santana pushes back show dates following onstage collapse
- Advertisement -

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana, who was rushed to hospital after he passed out on stage during a Michigan concert earlier this week, has postponed the next five shows of his ‘Miraculous Supernatural 2022’ tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, reports Variety.

Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis of Universal Tone Management, said in a statement accessed by Variety, that the postponements were made “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”

- Advertisement -

The announcement adds that all shows as planned, beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, California, through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled. As per Variety, a representative of Santana said that the incident earlier this week was due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Variety quoted Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management, saying: “I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana.”

- Advertisement -

Vrionis added: “And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater — Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas. Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

- Advertisement -
Pic. Sourcecarlossantana
Previous articleAsian champ Vishwanath Suresh, Chandigarh's Rohit Chamoli advance to quarters
Next articleWant to finish series against West Indies on a high for sure: Tamim Iqbal
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Avika Gor

Hina Khan

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US