Carrie Underwood’s Easter gig raises over $100,000 for charity

Carrie Underwood recently raised more than $100,000 for Save The Children initiative

By Glamsham Bureau
Singer Carrie Underwood recently raised more than $100,000 for Save The Children initiative through a special Easter gig for fans. The live gig “My Savior: Live From The Ryman” live-stream, had traditional hymns from her album “My Savior”.

“It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family,” said Underwood, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

She added she was missing performing live. “I love singing so much. I forget how much I love it until I haven’t gotten to do it for awhile, which was all last year! Other than being in the studio, of course. But being on stage and having a microphone in my hand, I feel so at home. I feel at peace. I love being on the Ryman stage and singing these songs that I love so much,” she said.

