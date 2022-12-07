scorecardresearch
Cate Blanchett wraps up Warwick Thornton's 'The New Boy'

By Glamsham Bureau
Cate Blanchett in 36 premios Goya _ pic courtesy imdb

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has wrapped up shooting for ‘The New Boy’, a drama film by Australian Indigenous filmmaker Warwick Thornton. Blanchett takes both a starring role and a producer credit in the film, reports ‘Variety’.

Set in 1940s Australia, ‘The New Boy’ is the story of a nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy (portrayed by newcomer Aswan Reid) who arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery, run by a renegade nun (Blanchett). There his presence disturbs the delicately balanced world in a story of spiritual struggle and the cost of survival.

Other established names in the cast include Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair. An ensemble of new faces including Shane Brady, Tyrique Brady, Laiken Woolmington, Kailem Miller, Kyle Miller, Tyzailin Roderick and Tyler Spencer round out the cast.

Thornton is one of Australia’s most celebrated filmmakers. His ‘Samson And Delilah’ won the Camera d’Or for best first film at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. His “Sweet Country” won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival and the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017.

Pic. Sourceimdb
