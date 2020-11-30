Hollywood News

Chadwick Boseman gets special tribute from Marvel

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 30 (IANS) The late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman has been honoured with a new opening montage in the original Black Panther, highlighting his appearance in the title role.

The Walt Disney company honoured Boseman on what would have been the late actor’s 44th birthday, on November 29. New opening credits were added to Black Panther on Disney+. The video was also shared by Marvel Studios on social media.

About 30 seconds long, the credit scene is a montage comprising Boseman’s work as Black Panther. The Marvel logo was also done all in purple, the colour of the superhero’s costume.

“Long live the King. #WakandaForever,” read the Twitter message from Marvel Studios.

“To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts,” Disney chairman Bob Iger said.

Boseman died on August 28 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He kept his struggle a secret from all but a few and continued working during his treatment for the disease.

Black Panther was a big win for the studios, grossing over $1.3 billion in worldwide. It became the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Film at the Oscars. The film took home three trophies for original score, costume design and production design. Apart from the awards and commercial success, the movie signifies a cultural shift in the superhero narrative, with the world becoming more diverse.

His co-stars Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B Jordan, and Mark Ruffalo also remembered the star on his birthday on Sunday.

“Deeply loved, sorely missed. #ChadwickBoseman,” wrote Nyong’o, who played Nakia, on Twitter.

“Continue watching over us King. Happy birthday. Miss you,” shared Jordan with their black-and-white photo on Instagram.

Jordan was seen as the antagonist Erik Killmonger, cousin to Boseman’s T’Challa in the 2018 film.

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo wrote: “Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @chadwickboseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment.”

Actress Viola Davis, Boseman’s co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, asserted that the actor is “still alive” for her.

“Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still alive to me!! I love you,” Davis wrote.

Boseman first appeared as T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 before starring in his standalone film. He reprised the superhero in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the sequel of Black Panther is being readied to start production next year. There has been no update yet on who might take over late Boseman’s central role and neither has the studio revealed its plans on how they will proceed without Boseman, although they have indicated that they will not use CGI to include the late star in the film.

–IANS

sug/vnc

