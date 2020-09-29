Chadwick Boseman raised Sienna Miller's salay for '21 Bridges' by taking a pay cut

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Sienna Miller has recalled how the late Chadwick Boseman graciously gave up a part of his salary so she could get paid the remuneration she demanded when they worked together on a project last year.

The film in question is the 2019 cop action drama “21 Bridges”, starring Miller with Boseman, who was also associated with the project as a co-producer.

“I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to,” recalled Miller, according to a report in deadline.com. “And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid,” she added.

Boseman in fact played an important role in getting her the role of detective Frankie Burns in the film.

“He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold. So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him,” said Miller in an interview with Empire magazine.

Boseman passed away on August 28 at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

–IANS

nn/vnc