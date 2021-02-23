ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez in rom-com ‘I Want You Back’

Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo & Manny Jacinto to star in the romantic comedy, 'I Want You Back'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 23: Actors Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo and Manny Jacinto have been roped in to star in the upcoming romantic comedy, I Want You Back. 

The film will be directed by Jason Orley and written by This Is Us co-showrunners 

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Production is slated to start early next month in Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I immediately fell in love with Isaac and Elizabeth’s funny, heartfelt script,” said director Orley.

The story follows Emma, played by Slate, and Peter, essayed by Day, who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments — marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them.

The ensemble cast is rounded out with Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Lauren Halperin, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding and Isabel May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Studios starts production on the original film.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see this amazing ensemble come aboard this fun and witty story that audiences will fall in love with,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. 

Behind the camera crew includes production designer Michael Perry, director of photography Brian Burgoyne, costume designer Samantha Hawkins, casting director John Papsidera, editor Jonathan Schwartz and composer Siddhartha Khosla.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJohn Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ to release in theater on this date
Next articleRavi Dubey opens up on TV-to-OTT spin-offs
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Amazon deploys 100 Mahindra EVs in India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Amazon India on Tuesday said it has deployed nearly 100 Mahindra Treo Zor three-wheelers in seven cities in...
Read more
Technology

Amazon India's 2nd 'Smbhav' summit to be held virtually on Apr 15-18

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Amazon India on Monday announced that it will host the second edition of 'Amazon Smbhav' during April 15-18, 2021.A company...
Read more
Technology

SC on Amazon: Proceedings before NCLT not to culminate in sanction of scheme

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court has sought a response from Future Retail Limited in plea by Amazon Investment Holdings challenging...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021