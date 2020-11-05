Advtg.
Hollywood News

Charlie Hunnam backs Tom Hardy as the next James Bond

Charlie Hunnam has endorsed Tom Hardy as the next James Bond while disclosing that he'd love to play the role himself if offered.

By Omkar Padte
Charlie Hunnam backs Tom Hardy as the next James Bond
Charlie Hunnam backs Tom Hardy as the next James Bond (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Charlie Hunnam has endorsed Tom Hardy as the next James Bond while disclosing that he’d love to play the role himself if offered.

The 40-year-old ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star revealed that he would be honoured to take over as James Bond after Daniel Craig’s final outing as the legendary cinematic super-spy in ‘No Time To Die’.

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the release of his new film ‘Jungleland,’ Hunnam opened up about future roles that he is interested to play and the possibility of playing 007.

Advtg.

Asked if he would ever be open to playing Bond someday, Charlie Hunnam said, “100 percent.”

“I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman,” he added. “But my intuition tells me that I shouldn’t be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list.”

He further went on to dismiss any rumors of him being considered for the role, calling them “external chatter” but admitted that he’s “flattered” by his fans who believe he could lead the franchise.

Advtg.

“It’s very flattering sort of fan dialogue,” he says, before clarifying that there’s no truth to the rumors. “Nobody’s ever, on a professional level from within the industry, brought that up to me,” he added.

Still, he encouraged his fans to keep associating his name with the role, saying, “As much as people want to talk about me playing James Bond, please continue. Maybe that’s the genesis of these things. Maybe fan chatter leads to industry people actually talking about it in a more serious way.”

Charlie Hunnam also confessed that even if he isn’t the next actor to take on 007, he’d love to see Tom Hardy portray Bond.

Advtg.

“The person that I hear about in that conversation is Tom Hardy. I hear that he’s really the front runner,” he said.

“I think that would be sensational. I’m an enormous Tom Hardy fan so I would love to see him as James Bond.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Hunnam is currently gearing up for ‘Jungleland,’ a boxing drama film that he describes as a “love story between two brothers.”

The film opens in select theaters on Nov. 6.

Advtg.
Previous articleAussie players more rested ahead of their home series vs India
Next articleNeetu Kapoor's Karwa Chauth post: Miss you Kapoor sahab

Related Articles

News

No Time to Die: Lashana Lynch confirmed as the new 007

Omkar Padte - 0
Lashana Lynch will be making history as the first Black woman to play new 007 for the first time in the James Bond universe
Read more
Dialogues

Paramount Pictures ‘Jungleland’ trailer: Charlie Hunnam’s powerful dialogues

Omkar Padte - 0
Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for the long-awaited bare-knuckle boxing drama 'Jungleland'
Read more
News

Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy in Mad Max: Furiosa

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actors Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa. The prequel...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Charlie Hunnam backs Tom Hardy as the next James Bond 1

Maharashtra exhibitors wish they were given ample notice to reopen halls

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAMumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) With the government of Maharashtra announcing reopening of theatres across the state from November 5 with 50 per...
Charlie Hunnam backs Tom Hardy as the next James Bond 2

Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman pics: We are...

Cardi B smokes 3 at once cigarettes to cope with US Elections anxiety

Cardi B smokes 3 at once cigarettes to cope with US...

Charlie Hunnam backs Tom Hardy as the next James Bond 3

Ecclestone takes four as Velocity blown away for 47

Charlie Hunnam backs Tom Hardy as the next James Bond 4

Sanya Malhotra strikes a cool pose in hot pink

Charlie Hunnam backs Tom Hardy as the next James Bond 5

Amitabh Bachchan: 'Virtual world has prospered in the times of the...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks