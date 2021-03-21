ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Charlie Lawson to young TV stars: ‘Stop being obsessed by fame’

Charlie Lawson feels that the new generation of soap opera stars are more interested in fame than working on their acting skills.

Charlie Lawson
“If you want to get into acting, stop being obsessed by fame. Most young actors I meet are more interested in being famous than practising their craft. Throw all that bad attitude away and go to drama school. It wasn’t meant to be easy,” Lawson told Daily Star newspaper.

The 61-year-old actor also complained about bad acting skills of several successful actors these days.

“I watch the actors of today on very popular and celebrated, familiar shows and some of them are just awful. Get in some work and learn your art,” he said.

The veteran actor played the character of Jim McDonald on “Coronation Street”, on and off from 1989 to 2018.

