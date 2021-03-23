ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Charlie Puth hits back at bodyshamers on Twitter

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has hit back at intermet users who tried to troll him for “not being fit” and not having an “8-pack”, after his shirtless photos appeared on social media. The photos were clicked by shutterbugs as he was exiting the gym.

The 29-year-old took to Twitter and clapped back at those who called him unfit.

“Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like damn,” he wrote on the microblogging website.

Following Puth’s tweet, his fans came in numbers to defend the singer.

“Hey Charlie plss always remember that your body is perfect the way it is! Plss for all the people who are body shaming shame on you! U should be educated enough to know what is right and what is wrong,” wrote a fan.

Another user brought up Puth’s old tweet in 2019, where he encouraged people for self acceptance.

“I was just watching some video on YouTube and saw this ad come up. An ad directed towards teenage boys & girls insisting that they can contour their bodies to make them look skinnier. Some of the renderings don’t even look human. Like…what is wrong with this girl’s body? ! NOTHING,” Puth had written on Twitter, as pointed out by the user.

–IANS

smg/vnc

