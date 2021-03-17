ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Charlie Sheen is a person that intrigues me: Soleil Moon Frye

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Actress Soleil Moon Frye opened up about her relationship with actor-producer Charlie Sheen, including her first consensual sexual experience with the “Two And A Half Men” star.

The 44-year-old Frye, in her new documentary show “Kid 90”, read from a journal entry she wrote on December 18, 1984, referring to Charlie as her “Mr. Big”, just like the love interest of Carrie Bradshaw in the popular American show “Sex And The City”.

“It’s been the most strange and incredible day ever. He’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s a person that intrigues me and excites me,” she read from her journal.

The actress also recalled Charlie as being “kind and loving” to her and that they remained friends through the years.

Recently, during an interview with USA Today, Frye elaborated on their relationship. “He was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him. In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully,” she told the publication.

“And for all these years afterward, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and (lent) his support,” she added.

–IANS

smg/vnc

