Chloe Bailey addresses social media backlash in emotional Instagram Live video

ADVERTISEMENT

Chloe Bailey is finally addressing the backlash she has been receiving for her provocative posts on social media.

The one-half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle took to Instagram on Sunday (January 31), where she responded to the criticism after social media users condemned her for being “too sexy” and “turning into a sexual object” because of certain things that she posted, per Aceshowbiz.

In an emotional Instagram live video, the 22-year-old singer spoke about her recent posts which earned a lot of negative reactions from fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes,'” Chloe Bailey said as tears rolled down her eyes.

“I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one second, two seconds…’ And I feel like I’ve shown my a** more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December,” she added. “Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know,” she added.

Explaining why she decided to open up to her fans, the young songstress added “I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside. And it’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have since been rallying in her defense, with one writing, “the way y’all disrespected Chloe Bailey enough to have her address her being herself on live is sad, thank god she’s secure with herself and only doing it FOR herself.”

“Aye I met Chloe Bailey at the locs salon .. she one of the most humble people I’ve ever come across . Folks be mad for nothin man,” gushed a fan.

A second user commented, “Nah what we don’t do in this house is make Chloe Bailey cry nope we ride for her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m prepared to fight for Chloe. AND HALLE TOO,” one fan wrote.

Another user added, “I hope eventually they’ll stop coming for her and realize she’s fine and they’re mad. I don’t want her to have to cry and say ‘I didn’t realize I was showing my ass like that’. Who cares. She’s of age and beautiful, SHOW WHAT YOU COMFORTABLY WANT.”