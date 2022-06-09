Chris Evans: Buzz Lightyear has always been a heroic character

- Advertisement -

Hollywood star Chris Evans, who will be seen voicing Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film ‘Lightyear, has opened up about how the movie will showcase the vulnerable side of the titular character.

“Buzz Lightyear has always been a determined, confident and heroic character, but with ‘Lightyear’ we get a chance to see a more vulnerable and human side of Buzz,” says Evans.

He added: “We witness his struggles, uncertainties and occasional failures.”

The film introduces viewers to the life story of Buzz Lightyear. From his strengths, and weaknesses to his struggles and motivation, the adventure drama journals the life of Toy Story’s original creator ‘Buzz Lightyear’.

It is directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear. ‘Lightyear’ is based on Buzz, whose life turns upside down when he gets marooned on a hostile planet. He receives help from recruits and robots, but will Buzz be able to travel back home?

The film is set to hit the theaters on June 17.