scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Chris Evans: Buzz Lightyear has always been a heroic character

By Glamsham Bureau
Chris Evans: Buzz Lightyear has always been a heroic character
Disney Pixar sci fi action adventure Lightyear Chris Evans
- Advertisement -

Hollywood star Chris Evans, who will be seen voicing Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film ‘Lightyear, has opened up about how the movie will showcase the vulnerable side of the titular character.

“Buzz Lightyear has always been a determined, confident and heroic character, but with ‘Lightyear’ we get a chance to see a more vulnerable and human side of Buzz,” says Evans.

- Advertisement -

He added: “We witness his struggles, uncertainties and occasional failures.”

The film introduces viewers to the life story of Buzz Lightyear. From his strengths, and weaknesses to his struggles and motivation, the adventure drama journals the life of Toy Story’s original creator ‘Buzz Lightyear’.

- Advertisement -

It is directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear. ‘Lightyear’ is based on Buzz, whose life turns upside down when he gets marooned on a hostile planet. He receives help from recruits and robots, but will Buzz be able to travel back home?

The film is set to hit the theaters on June 17.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Ms. Marvel’ makes history for Muslim representation with Iman Vellani
Next articleKaran Kundrra takes his princess Tejasswi Prakash for a romantic bike ride
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Shehnaaz Gill

Ananya Panday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,998FansLike
52,643FollowersFollow
7,147FollowersFollow
60,111FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US