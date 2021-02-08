Here’s why Chris Hemsworth’s body double struggles to keep up with the actor’s size

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hemsworth’s body double is getting candid about how he struggles to keep up with the ‘Thor’ actor’s size.

The 37-year-old Hollywood star is training rigorously for the upcoming Marvel Studios film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which is currently filming in Australia and is all set to surprise fans with his amazing transformation.

However, Bobby Holland Hanton, the man who has been stepping in for him has now admitted during an interview with Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa that the Marvel star is making his job even harder.

“Everyone is like ‘Wow look at the size and him’ and I’m like yeah that’s brilliant, I’m that guy’s double’, so I text him, I’m like, ‘Thanks very much dude, you’ve just made this even harder’,” he said as per news.com.au.

“I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we’re on the same diet regime and training,” he added.

“He’s the biggest though he’s ever been so I have to be the biggest I’ve ever been which is a challenge but I’m up for it.”

According to the publication, Hanton had to undergo back surgery after filming a death-defying action sequence in Chris Hemsworth’s 2020 movie ‘Extraction.’ He further stated that he won’t get health or life insurance cover for those stunts.

Hanton, who has been playing a body-double for Chris Hemsworth since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013 also revealed that Hemsworth eats seven meals a day which means he has to do the same.

“Every two hours we are eating, it’s become a chore, I don’t enjoy eating at all, every two hours it’s like get calories in, training twice a day, it’s full-on,” he noted.

“We’re training so much, we are packing on so much size, it’s difficult on the body. I find carrying around the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments.”

Despite this the pair have become close friends and have featured in several other films together.

According to previous reports, Chris Hemsworth was recently spotted on the sets of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ along with Chris Pratt while filming in Sydney.

The film which is part of MCU’s highly-anticipated Phase 4 also features Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Jamie Alexander returning from the previous films, along with Christian Bale as the new supervillain Gorr the God Butcher.

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ is the fourth film in the popular franchise and sees Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the beloved God of Thunder alongside Pratt as Star-Lord.