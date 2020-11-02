Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky go ‘trick or treating’ wearing Halloween costumes

Advtg.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have been best known to go all out when it comes to celebrating Halloween.

And this year was no different for the ‘Thor’ star, 37, and wife Elsa Pataky, 44, who celebrated the occasion with their kids in elaborate costumes.

Taking to Instagram, Pataky shared a few snaps from their Halloween celebration.

“Halloween!! #familyandfun”, she simply captioned the post.

Dressed as a South American cowboy, Chris Hemsworth kept his look simple as he rocked a poncho, a brimmed hat, and sunglasses. He was also seen carrying a pair of wolf gloves in his hands.

Meanwhile, the Spanish model and actress, looked barely recognizable as she channeled DC Comics villain Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad.

Elsa Pataky sported a red, white, and black chequer top with a pair of tiny denim shorts and black boots showing off her toned figure. She painted her face white with a red smile and black mascara running down her cheeks.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa’s kids also got into the Halloween spirit with – daughter India Rose, eight, wearing a dress with an elaborate patchwork design, while six-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan – dressed up as a terrifying wolf and a bloodied clown.

Joining Chris and his family was his older brother Luke, who was dressed as ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic. He wore a beige coloured hat and a blonde wig underneath.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky reportedly appeared to have a ball as they went out trick-or-treating near their home in Byron Bay.

The pair moved to Byron Bay in 2014, and have recently built a stunning $20 million mansion at Broken Head, reports Dailymail.

“Moving back to Australia was a very good decision for us,” the ‘Avengers’ actor previously admitted. “I can be with people and talk about things that have nothing to do with the film business. That’s almost impossible in LA.”

“I don’t want to be too negative about Hollywood because it’s given me so many extraordinary opportunities, but I’m much more at ease back home,” he added.