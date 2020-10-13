Chris Hemsworth flaunts toned body during vacation with family

Advtg.

Chris Hemsworth is spending some quality time with his family by his side.

The Thor star has been flaunting his insanely ripped body in the beach photos with his loved ones. The 37-year-old actor shared a ton of photos while on vacation with his family and friends.

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on Sunday, where he shared that he is spending time with his near and dear ones on Lord Howe Island in Australia, including his wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids – daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan along with his two brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ director Taika Waititi was also seen enjoying the vacation with them.

Posting a series of snaps from the family’s tropical getaway, Chris Hemsworth can be seen enjoying his fun-filled vacation with his family.

“2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously, not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia @visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time.”

“This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality”, he captioned the post.

Chris Hemsworth in Lord Howe Island with his brothers, friends and Taika Waititi pic.twitter.com/ReWScQey5F — best of chems (@hemsbest) October 11, 2020

In one of the photos, we also see Chris Hemsworth proudly showing off his chiseled abs. He also shared a group shot, where he is seen sitting next to his loved ones at a family-style meal on the beach. He also included a romantic snap of him sitting on a bench beside his wife.

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth will be teaming up with Netflix again for the upcoming action-thriller ‘Spiderhead’ alongside Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Set in the near future, the film focuses on two prisoners who are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects in hopes of shortening their sentences.