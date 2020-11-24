Chris Hemsworth flaunts toned muscles as he gears up for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Advtg.

Chris Hemsworth just showed off his remarkable muscular body.

The 37-year-old Hollywood star, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to reprise his role in the upcoming film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The actor has been training hard to keep his physique more muscular and sexy for the fourth installment of the Thor series, and it seems like he is all set to surprise his fans with his amazing transformation.

Taking to Instagram, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture of himself turning a giant tyre, flaunting his toned body.

“Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra-large donut, gosh it’s heavy,” he captioned the post.

Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Avengers’ co-star Chris Pratt, who will be reprising his role as Guardians of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, in the movie, even commented on the post.

“Hey, bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,” he wrote.

Chris Pratt post (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Pratt, 41, will reportedly make an appearance in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth ‘Thor’ film. He joins the existing cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale in the lead, reports Variety.

Taika Waititi, who previously helmed the 2017 film ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ will be returning as the director for the fourth installment.

As part of MCU’s highly-anticipated Phase Four, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is currently in the pre-production stage and is slated to release in February 2022.