Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett in ‘Spiderhead’

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett have reportedly teamed up for Spiderhead.
The film is an adaptation of a George Saunders short story.
The story takes place in the near future and follows two convicts who are housed in a facility run by a doctor who experiments on inmates with powerful drugs that alter emotions.
Joseph Kosinski, who is directing “Top Gun: Maverick”, will helm the Netflix project, reports variety.com.
Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned “Deadpool” and “Zombieland”, will write the screenplay. –ians/nn/rs