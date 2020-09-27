Home Hollywood News

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett in ‘Spiderhead’

By Glamsham Editorial
Actors Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett have reportedly teamed up for Spiderhead.

The film is an adaptation of a George Saunders short story.

The story takes place in the near future and follows two convicts who are housed in a facility run by a doctor who experiments on inmates with powerful drugs that alter emotions.

Joseph Kosinski, who is directing “Top Gun: Maverick”, will helm the Netflix project, reports variety.com.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned “Deadpool” and “Zombieland”, will write the screenplay. –ians/nn/rs

