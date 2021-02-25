ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Chris Hemsworth gets a ‘special’ compliment

Chris Hemsworth has started shooting for his superhero adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder, in Australia last month

By Glamsham Editorial
Sydney, Feb 25: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has shared a handwritten note by his seven-year-old son Tristan. The picture is of a piece of paper from a lined notebook in which his son refers to the 37-year-old actor as a ‘special friend’.

The note reads, “My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy.”

Chris has captioned the picture saying, “My little boys creative writing.”

In fact, the note seems to have impressed Tristan’s teacher too. The note had the words, “Well done Tristan” written in green at the bottom of the assignment. 

Meanwhile professionally, Chris Hemsworth has started shooting for his superhero adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder, in Australia last month.

