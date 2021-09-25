HomeInternationalNews

Chris Martin having a hard time over his ‘religious upbringing’

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said he is having a "hard time" at the moment as he reflects on his religious upbringing as an evangelical Christian.

By Glamsham Bureau
Chris Martin having a hard time over his 'religious upbringing'
Chris Martin
- Advertisement -

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said that he is having a “hard time” at the moment as he reflects on his religious upbringing as an evangelical Christian.

Martin said: “I am having such a hard time in my life right now. And part of dealing with that is going back to look at all that stuff. I could not sing ‘Paint It Black’ by The Stones because I thought it was evil.”

- Advertisement -

He had a method of coping in the past, but he doesn’t think the same serves him now, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on the Howard Stern radio show, he said: “Any method of coping is a strength when you develop it, but later in your life it might not necessarily serve you anymore.”

- Advertisement -

Earlier Martin had talked about how he swears by meditation and naps.

He said: “I don’t sleep very much in the nighttime. I meditate and also I occasionally take a nap. I was encouraged on that by kickboxer Conor McGregor’s trainer. After we played in Dublin last time, I went to train in a gym and he said the key to life is making yourself lie down for 15 minutes and close your eyes in the afternoon.”

- Advertisement -

Martin said he has given up dairy for the sake of his health.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRobert Redford, Bruce Springsteen team up for documentary
Next articleDaniel Craig: James Bond role was everything to me
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,299FansLike
43,960FollowersFollow
6,246FollowersFollow
57,522FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv